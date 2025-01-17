Dagens Næringsliv

Collection Valpolicella Apposto 2023

79

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

15. august 2024

Dufter av kirsebær, plomme, lakris, urter og nøtter. Bløt, sødmefull og urtepreget frukt på smak med en litt kokt ettersmak.

Svin Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2025 Varenummer: 1571406
Produsent: Arcus Wine Brands Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 539,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Valpolicella Volum: 3000 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 4,2 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 75%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: Hedoni Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

