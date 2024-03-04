Dagens Næringsliv

Comando G La Breña 1er 2021

92

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

15. november 2023

Tiltalende aromatisk med preg av blomster, bringebær, svale urter, flint og lær. Fersk, delikat og fyldig bærfrukt på smak med balansert syre og integrerte, fine tanniner.

Svin And Lam Kalv
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2032 Varenummer: -
Produsent: Comando G Tilgjengelighet: Spesialbestilling
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 998,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Garnacha 100% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 14,00%