Comando G La Breña 1er 2021
Tiltalende aromatisk med preg av blomster, bringebær, svale urter, flint og lær. Fersk, delikat og fyldig bærfrukt på smak med balansert syre og integrerte, fine tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2032
|Varenummer:
|-
|Produsent:
|Comando G
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Spesialbestilling
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|998,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Garnacha 100%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%