Contino Blanco 2014
Dufter av epler og oliven med hint av salt sjø. Fyldig og lett bløt moden frukt med en balansert syre og fyldig knusktørr finsh. Fast utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2017 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|9738401
|Produsent:
|Vinedos del Contino
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Utenfor sortiment
|Distrikt:
|Rioja
|Pris:
|279,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|1,50 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Garnacha Blanca 15%, Malvasia 5% og Viura 80%
|Syre:
|5,50 g/l
|Importør:
|Good Beverage AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%