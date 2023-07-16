Dagens Næringsliv

Contino Blanco 2014

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

1. mars 2017

Dufter av epler og oliven med hint av salt sjø. Fyldig og lett bløt moden frukt med en balansert syre og fyldig knusktørr finsh. Fast utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.

Skalldyr Fisk Spekemat
Drikkevindu: Fra 2017 til 2022 Varenummer: 9738401
Produsent: Vinedos del Contino Tilgjengelighet: Utenfor sortiment
Distrikt: Rioja Pris: 279,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: 1,50 g/l
Råstoff: Garnacha Blanca 15%, Malvasia 5% og Viura 80% Syre: 5,50 g/l
Importør: Good Beverage AS Alkohol: 13,50%

