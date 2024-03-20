Cooper Burns Grenache 2017
Dufter av vanilje og brent tre. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en brent og moden utgang. Lette tanniner med noe alkoholrik utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2018
|Varenummer:
|10203901
|Produsent:
|California House
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|South Australia
|Pris:
|129,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Barossa Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Australia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|California House AS
|Alkohol:
|15,00%