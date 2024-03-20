Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Cooper Burns Grenache 2017

75

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

27. juni 2018

Dufter av vanilje og brent tre. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en brent og moden utgang. Lette tanniner med noe alkoholrik utgang.

Svin Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2018 Varenummer: 10203901
Produsent: California House Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: South Australia Pris: 129,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Barossa Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: Australia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: California House AS Alkohol: 15,00%