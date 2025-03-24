Coto de Gomariz 2022
Tropisk duft med hint av epler og flint. Balansert frisk syre og en bløt lett tørr fersk utgang. Tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|16649601
|Produsent:
|The Flower and the Bee S.L.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Galicia
|Pris:
|254,40 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ribeiro
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Albariño 15%, Godello 10%, Treixadura 70% og Loureiro 5%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|JP Wine AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%