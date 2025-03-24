Dagens Næringsliv

Coto de Gomariz 2022

83

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

30. april 2024

Tropisk duft med hint av epler og flint. Balansert frisk syre og en bløt lett tørr fersk utgang. Tørr finish.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2025 Varenummer: 16649601
Produsent: The Flower and the Bee S.L. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Galicia Pris: 254,40 kr
Underdistrikt: Ribeiro Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Albariño 15%, Godello 10%, Treixadura 70% og Loureiro 5% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: JP Wine AS Alkohol: 13,50%

