Crasto Douro White 2022
Aromatisk på duft i retning stikkelsbær, søte epler, sitrus og nesle. Fersk og sødmefull frukt på smak med beskjeden syre og bløt avslutning.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|11091401
|Produsent:
|Quinta do Crasto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|229,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Gouveio 30%, Rabigato 30% og Viosinho 40%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Excellars AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%