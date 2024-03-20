Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Crasto Douro White 2022

84

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

14. desember 2023

Aromatisk på duft i retning stikkelsbær, søte epler, sitrus og nesle. Fersk og sødmefull frukt på smak med beskjeden syre og bløt avslutning.

Salat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2024 Varenummer: 11091401
Produsent: Quinta do Crasto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Gouveio 30%, Rabigato 30% og Viosinho 40% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Excellars AS Alkohol: 12,00%