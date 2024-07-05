Dagens Næringsliv

Crasto Douro White 2023

84

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

14. juni 2024

Dufter grønt i retning epler, urter, sitrus og stikkelsbær. Fersk, bløt og saftig frukt på smak med moderat friskhet og tørr avslutning.

Fisk Salat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2025 Varenummer: 11091401
Produsent: Quinta do Crasto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 249,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Gouveio 30%, Rabigato 30% og Viosinho 40% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Excellars AS Alkohol: 12,00%

