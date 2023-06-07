Damascene Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc 2020
Dufter av søt tropisk frukt og tre samt noe voks. Bløt og rik frukt på smak med en rik og fyldig tett utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|14101301
|Produsent:
|Habibi Farm
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|399,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Stellenbosch
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|5,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%