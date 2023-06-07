Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne
Damascene Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc 2020

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

14. februar 2022

Dufter av søt tropisk frukt og tre samt noe voks. Bløt og rik frukt på smak med en rik og fyldig tett utgang.

Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2025 Varenummer: 14101301
Produsent: Habibi Farm Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 399,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Stellenbosch Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 13,50%