David Duband Côte De Nuits-Villages 2022

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. februar 2025

Floral fersk duft av søte bær og tre. Frisk syre på smak med en sødmefull raffinert fersk lett strukturert frukt. Delikat og sødmefull utgang.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2034 Varenummer: 11874301
Produsent: Dom. David Duband Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 499,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,2 g/l
Importør: Red & White AS Alkohol: 13,00%

