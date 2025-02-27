David Duband Côte De Nuits-Villages 2022
Floral fersk duft av søte bær og tre. Frisk syre på smak med en sødmefull raffinert fersk lett strukturert frukt. Delikat og sødmefull utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2034
|Varenummer:
|11874301
|Produsent:
|Dom. David Duband
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|499,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Red & White AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%