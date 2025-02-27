Dom. Hatzimichalis Malagousia 2024
Dufter av fersken, grønne tomater og flint. Mineralsk og tett fersk frukt på smak med en steinete og fersk syrefrisk utgang. Fyldig og lang utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2029
|Varenummer:
|5405001
|Produsent:
|Hatzimichalis
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Vallee d'Atalanti
|Pris:
|209,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Hellas
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Malagousia 100%
|Syre:
|6,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Red & White AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%