Dom. Hatzimichalis Malagousia 2024

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. februar 2025

Dufter av fersken, grønne tomater og flint. Mineralsk og tett fersk frukt på smak med en steinete og fersk syrefrisk utgang. Fyldig og lang utgang.

Skalldyr Grønnsaker Fisk Salat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2029 Varenummer: 5405001
Produsent: Hatzimichalis Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Vallee d'Atalanti Pris: 209,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Hellas Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Malagousia 100% Syre: 6,6 g/l
Importør: Red & White AS Alkohol: 13,50%

