Dom. La Pascerette des Vignes Macon Milly-Lamartine Gamay 2017
Floral duft med hint av røde bær. Saftig og fersk frukt med en frisk syre. Lett tørre tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2018
|Varenummer:
|10274706
|Produsent:
|La Pascerette des Vignes
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|568,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Mâcon-Milly-Lamartine
|Volum:
|3000 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Gamay 100%
|Syre:
|4,9 g/l
|Importør:
|eWine AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%