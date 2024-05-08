Dagens Næringsliv

Dom. La Pascerette des Vignes Macon Milly-Lamartine Gamay 2017

80

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. august 2018

Floral duft med hint av røde bær. Saftig og fersk frukt med en frisk syre. Lett tørre tanniner.

And Sopp Fugl
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2018 Varenummer: 10274706
Produsent: La Pascerette des Vignes Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 568,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Mâcon-Milly-Lamartine Volum: 3000 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Gamay 100% Syre: 4,9 g/l
Importør: eWine AS Alkohol: 12,50%