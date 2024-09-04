Dagens Næringsliv

Domaine Michel Gaunoux Pommard 1er Cru Les Rugiens-Bas 2021

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. august 2024

Floral duft med hint av villbringebær og rose. Fersk og delikat kjøttfull frukt med en frisk syre og lett tørre ferske tanniner.

And Svin Kalv
Drikkevindu: Fra 2030 til 2040 Varenummer: 17414001
Produsent: Dom. Michel Gaunoux Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 1359,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Pommard Premier Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Bona Fide Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%