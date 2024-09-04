Domaine Michel Gaunoux Pommard 1er Cru Les Rugiens-Bas 2021
Floral duft med hint av villbringebær og rose. Fersk og delikat kjøttfull frukt med en frisk syre og lett tørre ferske tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2030 til 2040
|Varenummer:
|17414001
|Produsent:
|Dom. Michel Gaunoux
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|1359,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Pommard Premier Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Bona Fide Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%