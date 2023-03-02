Domenico Clerico Barbera d'Alba Trevigne 2017
Dufter av sursøte kirsebær. Saftig og sursøt frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett fersk utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|4708001
|Produsent:
|Domenico Clerico
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|330,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Barbera d'Alba
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Barbera 100%
|Syre:
|6,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Gaia Wine & Spirits AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%