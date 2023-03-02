Dagens Næringsliv

Domenico Clerico Barbera d'Alba Trevigne 2017

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

1. september 2020

Dufter av sursøte kirsebær. Saftig og sursøt frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett fersk utgang.

Okse
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2026 Varenummer: 4708001
Produsent: Domenico Clerico Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 330,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Barbera d'Alba Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Barbera 100% Syre: 6,7 g/l
Importør: Gaia Wine & Spirits AS Alkohol: 14,50%

Domenico Clerico Barbera d'Alba Trevigne