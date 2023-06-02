Dagens Næringsliv

Dominio del Aguila Picaro Clarete 2017

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

1. september 2020

Dufter av gjærbakst, toast og moreller. Tett og konsentrert lett moden frukt på smak med en frisk syre kombinert med en lang og tørr utgang. Bra lengde. Nydelig rosé.

Spekemat Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2024 Varenummer: 10899001
Produsent: Dominio del Águila Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 369,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Ribera del Duero Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Albillo Real (Albillo) 4%, Bobal 3%, Garnacha 3% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 90% Syre: 6,1 g/l
Importør: Natural Selections AS Alkohol: 13,50%

