Dominio del Aguila Picaro Clarete 2017
Dufter av gjærbakst, toast og moreller. Tett og konsentrert lett moden frukt på smak med en frisk syre kombinert med en lang og tørr utgang. Bra lengde. Nydelig rosé.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|10899001
|Produsent:
|Dominio del Águila
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|369,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ribera del Duero
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Albillo Real (Albillo) 4%, Bobal 3%, Garnacha 3% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 90%
|Syre:
|6,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Natural Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%