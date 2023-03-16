Downie Cathedral Pinot Noir 2021
Floral duft med hint av roser, villpepper og villbringebær. Saftig og fersk delikat og sødmefull bløt kjøttfull frukt med en lang og tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|11410701
|Produsent:
|William Downie
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Øvrige
|Pris:
|399,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Australia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%