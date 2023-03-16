Dagens Næringsliv

Downie Cathedral Pinot Noir 2021

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

19. desember 2022

Floral duft med hint av roser, villpepper og villbringebær. Saftig og fersk delikat og sødmefull bløt kjøttfull frukt med en lang og tørr utgang.

Svin Sopp Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2025 Varenummer: 11410701
Produsent: William Downie Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Øvrige Pris: 399,80 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Australia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

