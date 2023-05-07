Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Dow's Vintage Port 1994

92

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

14. februar 2022

Dufter av tørket frukt, mørk sjokolade og lakris. Sødmefull og fyldig med integrert alkohol. Flott lengde.

Ost Sjokolade Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2030 Varenummer: 6723201
Produsent: Symington Family Est. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 1450,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: 91,6 g/l
Råstoff: Tinta Barroca 12%, Tinta Roriz 8%, Tinto Cão 4%, Touriga Franca 36% og Touriga Nacional 40% Syre: 4,8 g/l
Importør: Stenberg & Blom AS Alkohol: 20,00%