Dow's Vintage Port 1994
Dufter av tørket frukt, mørk sjokolade og lakris. Sødmefull og fyldig med integrert alkohol. Flott lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|6723201
|Produsent:
|Symington Family Est.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|1450,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|91,6 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tinta Barroca 12%, Tinta Roriz 8%, Tinto Cão 4%, Touriga Franca 36% og Touriga Nacional 40%
|Syre:
|4,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Stenberg & Blom AS
|Alkohol:
|20,00%