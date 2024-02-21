Dujardin Monthelie Blanc La Goulotte 2021
Noe lukket på duft med hint av salt. Frisk syre på smak med en mineralsk og lang tett og mineralsk utgang. Nydelig konsentrasjon og salt utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|16081301
|Produsent:
|Dom. Dujardin
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|625,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Monthélie
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%