Instagram Facebook
Dujardin Monthelie Blanc La Goulotte 2021

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. august 2023

Noe lukket på duft med hint av salt. Frisk syre på smak med en mineralsk og lang tett og mineralsk utgang. Nydelig konsentrasjon og salt utgang.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2030 Varenummer: 16081301
Produsent: Dom. Dujardin Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 625,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Monthélie Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%