
Duroché Gevrey-Chambertin Lavaut Saint-Jacques 2020

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

17. februar 2023

Lett reduktiv duft med hint av søte bær og tre. Frisk syre og en sødmefull frukt på smak med en lang og tett mineralsk utgang.

Svin Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2035 Varenummer: 15271501
Produsent: Dom. Duroché Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 1550,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Gevrey-Chambertin Premier Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%