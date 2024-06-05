Duroché Gevrey-Chambertin Lavaut Saint-Jacques 2020
Lett reduktiv duft med hint av søte bær og tre. Frisk syre og en sødmefull frukt på smak med en lang og tett mineralsk utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2035
|Varenummer:
|15271501
|Produsent:
|Dom. Duroché
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|1550,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Gevrey-Chambertin Premier Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%