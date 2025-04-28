Entremontes Tempranillo Ecológico 2024
Dufter av søte plommer og skogsbær samt litt lakristoner. Saftig og sødmefull bærfrukt på smak med et hint av urter. Frisk syre og lette tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|12120501
|Produsent:
|Bodegas Entremontes
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla La Mancha
|Pris:
|154,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|La Mancha
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|4,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%