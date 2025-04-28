Dagens Næringsliv

Entremontes Tempranillo Ecológico 2024

85

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

28. april 2025

Dufter av søte plommer og skogsbær samt litt lakristoner. Saftig og sødmefull bærfrukt på smak med et hint av urter. Frisk syre og lette tanniner.

And Svin Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2026 Varenummer: 12120501
Produsent: Bodegas Entremontes Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget
Distrikt: Castilla La Mancha Pris: 154,90 kr
Underdistrikt: La Mancha Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100% Syre: 4,9 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%

