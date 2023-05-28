Enzo Boglietti Barolo del Comune di La Morra 2019
Floral på duft med innslag av tørkede roseblader, villbringebær og lakris. Slank og syrefrisk på smak med ferske og lange tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|14009601
|Produsent:
|Enzo Boglietti
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|434,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Barolo
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Nebbiolo 100%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Servco AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%