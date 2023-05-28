Dagens Næringsliv

Enzo Boglietti Barolo del Comune di La Morra 2019

88

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

16. februar 2023

Floral på duft med innslag av tørkede roseblader, villbringebær og lakris. Slank og syrefrisk på smak med ferske og lange tanniner.

Lam Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2030 Varenummer: 14009601
Produsent: Enzo Boglietti Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 434,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Barolo Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Nebbiolo 100% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: Servco AS Alkohol: 14,00%

