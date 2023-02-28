Eric Texier Châteauneuf du Pape Vieilles Vignes 2020
Tett og intens mørk bærfrukt på duft mot noe tørket og sødmefullt. Vinen er delikat og frisk på tross av sin rikhet og dets søtlige preg.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|15134901
|Produsent:
|Eric Texier
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Rhône
|Pris:
|659,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Châteauneuf-du-Pape
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|4,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%