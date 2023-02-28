Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Eric Texier Châteauneuf du Pape Vieilles Vignes 2020

89

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

13. februar 2023

Tett og intens mørk bærfrukt på duft mot noe tørket og sødmefullt. Vinen er delikat og frisk på tross av sin rikhet og dets søtlige preg.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2030 Varenummer: 15134901
Produsent: Eric Texier Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Rhône Pris: 659,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Châteauneuf-du-Pape Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 4,5 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 14,50%