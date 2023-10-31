Faustino I Gran Reserva 2011
Moden, litt lukket frukt på duft med hint av søte plommer. Bløt og rik søtlig frukt på smak med lett tørre tanniner. Noe kort og bitter utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|13721205
|Produsent:
|Bod. Faustino
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Rioja
|Pris:
|599,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|1500 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Graciano (Bovale) 9%, Mazuelo 5% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 86%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Palmer Wine AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%