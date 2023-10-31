Dagens Næringsliv

Faustino I Gran Reserva 2011

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

10. desember 2021

Moden, litt lukket frukt på duft med hint av søte plommer. Bløt og rik søtlig frukt på smak med lett tørre tanniner. Noe kort og bitter utgang.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2030 Varenummer: 13721205
Produsent: Bod. Faustino Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Rioja Pris: 599,00 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 1500 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Graciano (Bovale) 9%, Mazuelo 5% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 86% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: Palmer Wine AS Alkohol: 13,50%