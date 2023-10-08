Dagens Næringsliv

Fedellos do Couto Lomba dos Ares 2016

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. februar 2019

Dufter av grønn pepper og moreller samt plommestein. Tett og fersk ung frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett tanninstruktur.

Svin And Sopp Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2024 Varenummer: 10829701
Produsent: Fedellos Do Couto Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Galicia Pris: 289,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Ribeira Sacra Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: 0,20 g/l
Råstoff: Garnacha 20%, Mencia 20%, Caíño Tinto (Borraçal) 20%, Mouraton (Alicante Bouschet) 20% og Grand Noir 20% Syre: 5,80 g/l
Importør: Winemarket AS Alkohol: 12,50%

