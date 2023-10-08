Fedellos do Couto Lomba dos Ares 2016
Dufter av grønn pepper og moreller samt plommestein. Tett og fersk ung frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett tanninstruktur.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|10829701
|Produsent:
|Fedellos Do Couto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Galicia
|Pris:
|289,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ribeira Sacra
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|0,20 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Garnacha 20%, Mencia 20%, Caíño Tinto (Borraçal) 20%, Mouraton (Alicante Bouschet) 20% og Grand Noir 20%
|Syre:
|5,80 g/l
|Importør:
|Winemarket AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%