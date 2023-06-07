Fedellos Eixe 2019
Fruktig og floral duft med røde bær og voks. Bløt og saftig med fin friskhet og en saftig utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|14698401
|Produsent:
|Fedellos
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Øvrige
|Pris:
|382,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Bastardo 34%, Brancellao (Alvarelhao) 33% og Mouraton (Alicante Bouschet) 33%
|Syre:
|6,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%