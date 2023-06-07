Dagens Næringsliv

Fedellos Eixe 2019

86

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

20. oktober 2022

Fruktig og floral duft med røde bær og voks. Bløt og saftig med fin friskhet og en saftig utgang.

Svin Kalv Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 14698401
Produsent: Fedellos Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Øvrige Pris: 382,00 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Bastardo 34%, Brancellao (Alvarelhao) 33% og Mouraton (Alicante Bouschet) 33% Syre: 6,1 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,00%