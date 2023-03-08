Flyinge Vingård Pegasus Sparkling 2015
Floral duft med hint av nesle, lime og stikkelsbær. Delikat og bløt fersk frukt på smak med en spenstig og frisk syre. Ferske tørrstoffer i finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|11537001
|Produsent:
|Flyinge Vingård
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Øvrige
|Pris:
|500,20 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sverige
|Sukker:
|6,2 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Solaris 100%
|Syre:
|4,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Champagneinwest AS
|Alkohol:
|11,50%