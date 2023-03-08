Dagens Næringsliv

Flyinge Vingård Pegasus Sparkling 2015

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

6. januar 2020

Floral duft med hint av nesle, lime og stikkelsbær. Delikat og bløt fersk frukt på smak med en spenstig og frisk syre. Ferske tørrstoffer i finish.

Apéritif Skalldyr Sushi Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2025 Varenummer: 11537001
Produsent: Flyinge Vingård Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Øvrige Pris: 500,20 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sverige Sukker: 6,2 g/l
Råstoff: Solaris 100% Syre: 4,6 g/l
Importør: Champagneinwest AS Alkohol: 11,50%