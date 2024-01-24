Folias de Baco Uivo Pt Nat Branco 2021
Dufter av fersken og blomster. Lett og delikat frisk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|11974101
|Produsent:
|Folias de Baco
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|229,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Alvarinho 20%, Arinto 25%, Bical 15%, Moscatel Branco 15% og Rabigato 25%
|Syre:
|8,0 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|11,00%