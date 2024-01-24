Dagens Næringsliv

Folias de Baco Uivo Pt Nat Branco 2021

84

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

17. februar 2022

Dufter av fersken og blomster. Lett og delikat frisk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett utgang.

Apéritif Skalldyr Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2022 Varenummer: 11974101
Produsent: Folias de Baco Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Alvarinho 20%, Arinto 25%, Bical 15%, Moscatel Branco 15% og Rabigato 25% Syre: 8,0 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 11,00%

