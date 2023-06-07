Dagens Næringsliv

Folias de Baco Uivo Renegado Vinhas Velhas 2020

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. oktober 2021

Floral duft med hint av kirsebær. Saftig og fersk frukt på smak med lette tanniner og florlett frukt.

Kalv Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2023 Varenummer: 13655801
Produsent: Folias de Baco Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Øvrige Pris: 197,40 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Rabigato 20%, Sousão 20%, Tinta Barroca 20%, Tinta Roriz 20% og Touriga Nacional 20% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 11,50%