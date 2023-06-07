Folias de Baco Uivo Renegado Vinhas Velhas 2020
Floral duft med hint av kirsebær. Saftig og fersk frukt på smak med lette tanniner og florlett frukt.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|13655801
|Produsent:
|Folias de Baco
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Øvrige
|Pris:
|197,40 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Rabigato 20%, Sousão 20%, Tinta Barroca 20%, Tinta Roriz 20% og Touriga Nacional 20%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|11,50%