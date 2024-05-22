Forrest The Doctor´s Sauvignon Blanc 2022
Dufter av solbær og stikkelsbær. Bløt og fersk aromatisk frukt med en frisk syre og en lett tørr fersk utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|15089101
|Produsent:
|Forrest Wines LTD
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Marlborough
|Pris:
|144,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Wairau Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|New Zealand
|Sukker:
|5,6 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sauvignon Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|7,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Signature Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|9,50%