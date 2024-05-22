Dagens Næringsliv

Forrest The Doctor´s Sauvignon Blanc 2022

80

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. februar 2023

Dufter av solbær og stikkelsbær. Bløt og fersk aromatisk frukt med en frisk syre og en lett tørr fersk utgang.

Ost Skalldyr Grønnsaker Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2023 Varenummer: 15089101
Produsent: Forrest Wines LTD Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Marlborough Pris: 144,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Wairau Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: New Zealand Sukker: 5,6 g/l
Råstoff: Sauvignon Blanc 100% Syre: 7,5 g/l
Importør: Signature Wines AS Alkohol: 9,50%

