Francois Gaunoux Beaune 1er Cru Le Clos des Mouches 2019

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. april 2022

Floral duft med hint av fioler og roser samt bringebær. Bløt og sødmefull saftig frukt på smak med lange og ferske tanniner,.

And Svin Fugl Kalv
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2035 Varenummer: 14407301
Produsent: Gaunoux, Francois Tilgjengelighet: Utenfor sortiment
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 749,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Beaune Premier Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Nero 100% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: Winetailor AS Alkohol: 13,50%