Francois Gaunoux Beaune 1er Cru Le Clos des Mouches 2019
Floral duft med hint av fioler og roser samt bringebær. Bløt og sødmefull saftig frukt på smak med lange og ferske tanniner,.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2035
|Varenummer:
|14407301
|Produsent:
|Gaunoux, Francois
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Utenfor sortiment
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|749,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Beaune Premier Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Nero 100%
|Syre:
|5,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Winetailor AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%