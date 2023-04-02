Francois Gaunoux Pommard 1er Cru Les Epenots 2019
Floral og aromatisk duft med hint av bringebær og roser. Bløt og sødmefull fersk frukt på smak med en lang og saftig fersk utgang. Delikat og lang tett frukt. Tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2033
|Varenummer:
|14406901
|Produsent:
|Gaunoux, Francois
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Utenfor sortiment
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|799,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Pommard Premier Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Winetailor AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%