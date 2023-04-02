Dagens Næringsliv

Francois Gaunoux Pommard 1er Cru Les Epenots 2019

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. april 2022

Floral og aromatisk duft med hint av bringebær og roser. Bløt og sødmefull fersk frukt på smak med en lang og saftig fersk utgang. Delikat og lang tett frukt. Tørr utgang.

And Svin Fugl Kalv
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2033 Varenummer: 14406901
Produsent: Gaunoux, Francois Tilgjengelighet: Utenfor sortiment
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 799,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Pommard Premier Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Winetailor AS Alkohol: 13,50%