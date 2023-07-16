Francois Gaunoux Pommard 1er Cru Les Rugiens 2019
Dufter av roser og fioler med hint av villbringebær. Saftig og sursøt frukt på smak med balanserte tørre tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2034
|Varenummer:
|14407101
|Produsent:
|Gaunoux, Francois
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Utenfor sortiment
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|1599,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Pommard Premier Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Winetailor AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%