Francois Gaunoux Pommard 1er Cru Les Rugiens 2019

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. april 2022

Dufter av roser og fioler med hint av villbringebær. Saftig og sursøt frukt på smak med balanserte tørre tanniner.

And Svin Fugl Kalv
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2034 Varenummer: 14407101
Produsent: Gaunoux, Francois Tilgjengelighet: Utenfor sortiment
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 1599,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Pommard Premier Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,2 g/l
Importør: Winetailor AS Alkohol: 13,50%