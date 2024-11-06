Dagens Næringsliv

Gary Farrell Russian River Selection Pinot Noir 2022

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. oktober 2024

Dufter av tre med hint av søte bær. Saftig og fersk frukt på smak med en noe trepreget krydret finish. Balansert syre og lette tanniner.

And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2028 Varenummer: 17205201
Produsent: Gary Farrell Winery Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 599,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Russian River Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,2 g/l
Importør: LaMarc Wines AS Alkohol: 13,70%