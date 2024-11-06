Gary Farrell Russian River Selection Pinot Noir 2022
Dufter av tre med hint av søte bær. Saftig og fersk frukt på smak med en noe trepreget krydret finish. Balansert syre og lette tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|17205201
|Produsent:
|Gary Farrell Winery
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|599,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Russian River Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,2 g/l
|Importør:
|LaMarc Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,70%