Gotas de Mar Albariño 2020
Floral og fruktig duft med hvite blomster og grønne epler. Fruktig og frisk smak med fin syre og fersk frukt. God lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|3007801
|Produsent:
|Hammeken Cellars
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Galicia
|Pris:
|200,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Rias Baixas
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Albariño 100%
|Syre:
|7,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Best Cellars AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%