
Gotas de Mar Albariño 2020

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

15. juni 2021

Floral og fruktig duft med hvite blomster og grønne epler. Fruktig og frisk smak med fin syre og fersk frukt. God lengde.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2022 Varenummer: 3007801
Produsent: Hammeken Cellars Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Galicia Pris: 200,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Rias Baixas Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Albariño 100% Syre: 7,2 g/l
Importør: Best Cellars AS Alkohol: 13,50%

