Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco 2019

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. oktober 2021

Dufter av voks, toast, voks og urter. Bløt og konsentrert lett mineralsk moden sødmefull frukt med en frisk syre og en rik utgang.

Ost Fisk Spekemat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2025 Varenummer: 9806801
Produsent: Az. Agr. Graci Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 529,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Etna Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Carricante 100% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 12,00%

Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco

88
Hvitvin
Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco 2020
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2020
750 ml
579,90 kr
Italia
Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco
87
Hvitvin
Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco 2015
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2015
750 ml
499,90 kr
Italia
Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco
88
Hvitvin
Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco 2018
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2018
750 ml
529,90 kr
Italia
Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco
88
Hvitvin
Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco 2016
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2016
750 ml
519,90 kr
Italia
Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco
90
Hvitvin
Etna Bianco Arcurìa 2013
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2013
750 ml
349,90 kr
Italia
Etna Bianco Arcurìa