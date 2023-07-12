Graci Arcuria Etna Bianco 2019
Dufter av voks, toast, voks og urter. Bløt og konsentrert lett mineralsk moden sødmefull frukt med en frisk syre og en rik utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|9806801
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Graci
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Sicilia
|Pris:
|529,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Etna
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Carricante 100%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%