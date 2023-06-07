Graillot & Pérez Encinas El Rapolao 2019
Reduktiv duft med hint av krekling og stall. Stramme tanniner og en mørk strukturert frukt på smak med en lang tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|15287001
|Produsent:
|Raúl Pérez
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|399,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|El Bierzo
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Alicante Bouschet 1%, Bastardo 2% og Mencia 97%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|14,10%