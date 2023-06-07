Dagens Næringsliv

Graillot & Pérez Encinas El Rapolao 2019

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

17. februar 2023

Reduktiv duft med hint av krekling og stall. Stramme tanniner og en mørk strukturert frukt på smak med en lang tørr finish.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2028 Varenummer: 15287001
Produsent: Raúl Pérez Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 399,00 kr
Underdistrikt: El Bierzo Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Alicante Bouschet 1%, Bastardo 2% og Mencia 97% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 14,10%