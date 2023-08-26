Dagens Næringsliv

Grattamacco Bolgheri Rosso 2017

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. august 2021

Krydret duft med hint av søte plommer. Saftig og rik sødmefull frukt med lange og lett tørre tanniner. Konsentrert og fyldig.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2028 Varenummer: 11508401
Produsent: Collemassari Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 995,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Bolgheri Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Cabernet Sauvignon 65%, Merlot 20% og Sangiovese 15% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Vininor AS Alkohol: 14,50%

