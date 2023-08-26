Grattamacco Bolgheri Rosso 2017
Krydret duft med hint av søte plommer. Saftig og rik sødmefull frukt med lange og lett tørre tanniner. Konsentrert og fyldig.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|11508401
|Produsent:
|Collemassari
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|995,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Bolgheri
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Cabernet Sauvignon 65%, Merlot 20% og Sangiovese 15%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Vininor AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%