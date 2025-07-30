Dagens Næringsliv

Graziano St. Gregory Brut Scandaleous 2012

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. juni 2022

Floral duft med hint av søte plommer. bløt og sødmefull fersk frukt med en lang og tørr fast utgang. Tydelige tørrstoffer.

Apéritif Skalldyr Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2025 Varenummer: 14311801
Produsent: Graziano Tilgjengelighet: Uten utvalg
Distrikt: California Pris: 399,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Potter Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Gris 35%, Pinot Blanc 35% og Arneis 30% Syre: 6,3 g/l
Importør: Tramontane AS Alkohol: 12,00%