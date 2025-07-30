Graziano St. Gregory Brut Scandaleous 2012
Floral duft med hint av søte plommer. bløt og sødmefull fersk frukt med en lang og tørr fast utgang. Tydelige tørrstoffer.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|14311801
|Produsent:
|Graziano
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Uten utvalg
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|399,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Potter Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Gris 35%, Pinot Blanc 35% og Arneis 30%
|Syre:
|6,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Tramontane AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%