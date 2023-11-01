Grenache Blanc 2015
Beskjeden duft med hint av voks og epler. Lang og fyldig med en moden frukt og balansert syre. Tørr og fast finish. Fin balanse.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2016 til 2017
|Varenummer:
|5183901
|Produsent:
|Unico Real Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Olifantsriver
|Pris:
|319,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Piekenierskloof
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|1,10 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|6,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%