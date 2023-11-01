Dagens Næringsliv

Grenache Blanc 2015

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. august 2016

Beskjeden duft med hint av voks og epler. Lang og fyldig med en moden frukt og balansert syre. Tørr og fast finish. Fin balanse.

Ost Fisk Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2016 til 2017 Varenummer: 5183901
Produsent: Unico Real Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Olifantsriver Pris: 319,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Piekenierskloof Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: 1,10 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache Blanc 100% Syre: 6,00 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

