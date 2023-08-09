Heitz Cellar Napa Valley Chardonnay 2018
800 flasker slippes. Floral duft med hint av grønne epler og noe tre. Utrolig tett og konsentrert kjølig og mineralsk frukt med en frisk syre og tydelige tørrstoffer i finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|13657901
|Produsent:
|Heitz Wine Cellars
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|429,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Napa Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%