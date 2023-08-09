Dagens Næringsliv

Heitz Cellar Napa Valley Chardonnay 2018

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. oktober 2021

800 flasker slippes. Floral duft med hint av grønne epler og noe tre. Utrolig tett og konsentrert kjølig og mineralsk frukt med en frisk syre og tydelige tørrstoffer i finish.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2030 Varenummer: 13657901
Produsent: Heitz Wine Cellars Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 429,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Napa Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 13,50%