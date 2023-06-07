Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Heitz Cellar Napa Valley Grignolino 2016

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. april 2021

240 flasker slippes. Floral duft med hint av roser og kirsebær. Delikat og fersk lett kjøttfull frukt på smak med lange og ferske tørre tanniner.

Svin And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2025 Varenummer: 12654001
Produsent: Heitz Wine Cellars Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 309,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Napa Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grignolino 100% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 12,50%