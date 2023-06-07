Heitz Cellar Napa Valley Grignolino 2016
240 flasker slippes. Floral duft med hint av roser og kirsebær. Delikat og fersk lett kjøttfull frukt på smak med lange og ferske tørre tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|12654001
|Produsent:
|Heitz Wine Cellars
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|309,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Napa Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grignolino 100%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%