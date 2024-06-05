Henri Delagrange Volnay 1er Cru Santenots 2017
Floral og delikat frukt med hint av bringebær. Delikat og fersk tett frukt med en frisk syre og en lang delikat og lett tørr frisk utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|11409101
|Produsent:
|Dom. Henri Delagrange
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|1299,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Volnay
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|3,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Gaia World Collection AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%