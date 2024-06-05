Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Henri Delagrange Volnay 1er Cru Santenots 2017

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. oktober 2019

Floral og delikat frukt med hint av bringebær. Delikat og fersk tett frukt med en frisk syre og en lang delikat og lett tørr frisk utgang.

Svin And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2030 Varenummer: 11409101
Produsent: Dom. Henri Delagrange Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 1299,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Volnay Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 3,5 g/l
Importør: Gaia World Collection AS Alkohol: 13,50%