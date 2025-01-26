Dagens Næringsliv

Hospices De Beaune Pommard Cuvée Suzanne Chaudron 2019

93

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

8. november 2023

48 flasker slippes. Floral duft av tre, søte plommer med hint av mørke bringebær. Raffinert og delikat fersk sursøt frukt på smak med lette og lange tanniner. Noe varm utgang.

And Svin Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2029 til 2040 Varenummer: 16940501
Produsent: Coche Dury/Hospices de Beaune Tilgjengelighet: Spesialbutikk
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 2455,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Pommard Premier Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selection Alkohol: 13,50%