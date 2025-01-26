Hospices De Beaune Pommard Cuvée Suzanne Chaudron 2019
48 flasker slippes. Floral duft av tre, søte plommer med hint av mørke bringebær. Raffinert og delikat fersk sursøt frukt på smak med lette og lange tanniner. Noe varm utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2029 til 2040
|Varenummer:
|16940501
|Produsent:
|Coche Dury/Hospices de Beaune
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Spesialbutikk
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|2455,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Pommard Premier Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selection
|Alkohol:
|13,50%