Icaro San Raffaele Amarone della Valpolicella 2016
Dufter av tørket frukt og søte plommer. Saftig og søtlig enkel frukt på smak med en svak bitter finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|14531701
|Produsent:
|Icaro srl
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|418,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|5,6 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 40%, Corvinone 40% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|6,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Enowine AS
|Alkohol:
|16,50%