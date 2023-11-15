Dagens Næringsliv

Icaro San Raffaele Amarone della Valpolicella 2016

81

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

30. august 2022

Dufter av tørket frukt og søte plommer. Saftig og søtlig enkel frukt på smak med en svak bitter finish.

Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2025 Varenummer: 14531701
Produsent: Icaro srl Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 418,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 5,6 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 40%, Corvinone 40% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 6,4 g/l
Importør: Enowine AS Alkohol: 16,50%