Il Cattivo Grenache Blewitt Springs 2021
Rik og sødmefull duft av plommer, syltede jordbær, litt tørket frukt og krydder. Bløt og sødmefull frukt på smak med balansert syre, myke tanniner og krydret og sødmefull ettersmak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|16819601
|Produsent:
|Il Cattivo
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget
|Distrikt:
|South Australia
|Pris:
|432,40 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|McLaren Vale
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Australia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Symposium Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%