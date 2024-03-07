Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Il Cattivo Grenache Blewitt Springs 2021

85

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

14. februar 2024

Rik og sødmefull duft av plommer, syltede jordbær, litt tørket frukt og krydder. Bløt og sødmefull frukt på smak med balansert syre, myke tanniner og krydret og sødmefull ettersmak.

Lam Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2027 Varenummer: 16819601
Produsent: Il Cattivo Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget
Distrikt: South Australia Pris: 432,40 kr
Underdistrikt: McLaren Vale Volum: 750 ml
Land: Australia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Symposium Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%