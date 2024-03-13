Dagens Næringsliv

In the Mood for Bubbles Moscato d'Asti 2022

86

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

22. september 2023

Aromatisk, floral og søt duft med hint av hyllebærblomst. Delikat og søtlig frukt på smak med balansert syre, lette bobler og fersk ettersmak.

Dessert Frukt og bær Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2024 Varenummer: 10043101
Produsent: Soria Bruno Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 179,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Moscato d'Asti Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 140,8 g/l
Råstoff: Moscato 100% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Winemoods AS Alkohol: 5,50%

