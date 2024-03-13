In the Mood for Bubbles Moscato d'Asti 2022
Aromatisk, floral og søt duft med hint av hyllebærblomst. Delikat og søtlig frukt på smak med balansert syre, lette bobler og fersk ettersmak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|10043101
|Produsent:
|Soria Bruno
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|179,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Moscato d'Asti
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|140,8 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Moscato 100%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Winemoods AS
|Alkohol:
|5,50%