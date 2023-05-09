Dagens Næringsliv

In the Mood for Bubbles Moscato d'Asti 2018

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

5. april 2019

Aromatisk, flora og søt duft med hint av hyllebærblomst. Frisk syre og en søt og delikat frukt med lette bobler og en fersk utgang. Superkonsentrert og flott.

Dessert Frukt og bær Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2019 Varenummer: 10043101
Produsent: Soria Bruno Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 159,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Moscato d'Asti Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 140,8 g/l
Råstoff: Moscato 100% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Winemoods AS Alkohol: 5,50%

