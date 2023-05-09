In the Mood for Bubbles Moscato d'Asti 2018
Aromatisk, flora og søt duft med hint av hyllebærblomst. Frisk syre og en søt og delikat frukt med lette bobler og en fersk utgang. Superkonsentrert og flott.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2019
|Varenummer:
|10043101
|Produsent:
|Soria Bruno
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|159,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Moscato d'Asti
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|140,8 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Moscato 100%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Winemoods AS
|Alkohol:
|5,50%