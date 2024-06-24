Kaapzicht Skraalhans 2023
Dufter av knuste skogsbær, fiol, pepper og et hint av krydder. Fersk og saftig bærfrukt på smak med flott syre, delikat munnfølelse og syrefrisk og strukturert avslutning.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|15439001
|Produsent:
|Kaapzicht Est. Wine
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|229,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Stellenbosch
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinotage 100%
|Syre:
|5 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%