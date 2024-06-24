Dagens Næringsliv

Kaapzicht Skraalhans 2023

87

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

24. juni 2024

Dufter av knuste skogsbær, fiol, pepper og et hint av krydder. Fersk og saftig bærfrukt på smak med flott syre, delikat munnfølelse og syrefrisk og strukturert avslutning.

And Svin Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2028 Varenummer: 15439001
Produsent: Kaapzicht Est. Wine Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Stellenbosch Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinotage 100% Syre: 5 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%

