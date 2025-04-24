Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB 2020

76

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. august 2021

Krydret duft med hint av plommer, tre og gummi. Saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med en fast og stram tanninstruktur. Noe tre i finish.

Svin Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2021 Varenummer: 11238006
Produsent: Ken Forrester Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Western Cape Pris: 429,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 3000 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: 3,3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinotage 100% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Creative Wines AS Alkohol: 14,00%

Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB

74
Rødvin
Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB 2021
Ken Forrester Wines
Sør-Afrika
2021
3000 ml
449,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB
76
Rødvin
Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB 2019
Ken Forrester Wines
Sør-Afrika
2019
3000 ml
424,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB