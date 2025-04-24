Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB 2020
Krydret duft med hint av plommer, tre og gummi. Saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med en fast og stram tanninstruktur. Noe tre i finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2021
|Varenummer:
|11238006
|Produsent:
|Ken Forrester Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Western Cape
|Pris:
|429,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|3000 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|3,3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinotage 100%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Creative Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%