Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB 2021
Krydret duft med hint av plommer, tre og noe brent gummi. Saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med en fast og stram tanninstruktur. Noe bittert tre i finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|11238006
|Produsent:
|Ken Forrester Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Western Cape
|Pris:
|436,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|3000 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|3,3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinotage 100%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Creative Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%