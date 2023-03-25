Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB 2021

74

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

14. oktober 2022

Krydret duft med hint av plommer, tre og noe brent gummi. Saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med en fast og stram tanninstruktur. Noe bittert tre i finish.

Svin Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2022 Varenummer: 11238006
Produsent: Ken Forrester Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Western Cape Pris: 436,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 3000 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: 3,3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinotage 100% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Creative Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB

76
Rødvin
Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB 2020
Ken Forrester Wines
Sør-Afrika
2020
3000 ml
429,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB
76
Rødvin
Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB 2019
Ken Forrester Wines
Sør-Afrika
2019
3000 ml
424,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Ken Forrester Pinotage BIB