La Comtesse Gran Vino de Guarda 2019
Dufter av tomatstilk og voks med hint av urter og nyper. Noe tre. Bløt og begynnende moden frukt på smak med en spenstig og frisk syre samt en salt lang tett utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2033
|Varenummer:
|14220601
|Produsent:
|Pazo de Barrantes
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Galicia
|Pris:
|1299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Rias Baixas
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Albariño 100%
|Syre:
|7,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Magma Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%