La Comtesse Gran Vino de Guarda 2019

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. april 2022

Dufter av tomatstilk og voks med hint av urter og nyper. Noe tre. Bløt og begynnende moden frukt på smak med en spenstig og frisk syre samt en salt lang tett utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2033 Varenummer: 14220601
Produsent: Pazo de Barrantes Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Galicia Pris: 1299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Rias Baixas Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Albariño 100% Syre: 7,3 g/l
Importør: Magma Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%